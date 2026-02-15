Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are keeping their love shining bright.

The power couple shared that they celebrated Valentine's Day together by going out to a romantic dinner. The former LSU gymnast shared a photo of Skenes at home in a relaxed outfit with the caption on her Instagram Story, “Happy Valentine's to you fine sir @paulskenes.”

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher clued fans in on what they decided to do for Valentine's Day this year. He shared a photo of Dunne candidly reaching out to him as they went to dinner. At the time the photo was taken, its unsure that the two ordered, but from Dunne's bright smile, the two had a fun night.

Dunne and Skenes have been dating for two years after first meeting at Louisiana State University. In an interview with People, Dunne teased that she would have a dinner date with Skenes before he gets busy for the start of the MLB season and wants “one last good dinner date” before that.

“Maybe for Valentine’s Day, that would be cool,” she admitted.

She described Skenes as a “lover boy” as he goes above and beyond for the former LSU gymnast.

Article Continues Below

“Even the other day, I came back from a photo shoot, and he set up flowers and got a charcuterie board because he knew it’s just such a long day,” Dunne told the outlet.

“It was actually after shooting my commercial for Fanatics. So he is actually such a lover boy. He really is.”

Skenes is currently in spring training to prep for his upcoming MLB season and manager Don Kelly shared how nice it was to see the team back together.

“All the guys came,” Kelly said per Sportskeeds. “They're coming back out to watch the live BPs, to watch their fellow teammates go out and compete. They were, yesterday, in the dugouts, watching, and it's just that team camaraderie, the guys coming back out to watch, to pull for each other and to continue to learn.”

“The only thing that's going to get in our way is ourselves,” Skenes said. “So it's fun to get back to work with them.”