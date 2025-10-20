Currently, social media influencer Oliiva “Livvy” Dunne and Paul Skenes are on vacation, but it's not all smooth sailing.

There come challenges with dating an MLB player like the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Skenes. For one, he is 6'11”, and that has been a struggle for him in Europe.

Dunne posted a video of Skenes' height being a disadvantage in Europe. He always has to tuck his head when walking through doors or crouch down.

Hopefully, the rest of the trip has been good for Dunne and Skenes. Skenes is enjoying his well-deserved offseason after his second year in the MLB.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship

Dunne and Skenes made their relationship official in 2024. They both attended LSU, and that is one of the many things that connect them.

Dunne was part of the LSU Tigers' women's gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025. Before her collegiate career, Dunne was part of the US Junior Women's National Team.

On top of her athletic success, Dunne has become a social media sensation. Her TikTok account has over eight million followers, and her Instagram has over 5.3 million followers.

Skenes transferred to LSU after starting his collegiate career with the Air Force Falcons. He was then selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pirates.

After spending a year in the minor leagues, Skenes made his MLB debut in 2024. He was named All-MLB First Team, NL Rookie of the Year, and an All-Star for his rookie season. He was once again named an All-Star in his second season.

In 2025, Skenes went 10-10 in his 32 starts. He led the MLB in ERA (1.97), and he was tied for the fourth-most strikeouts (216) in the league. His win-loss record took a hit after a promising rookie season. Skenes started 23 games in 2024, going 11-3 in those starts.