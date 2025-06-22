Jun 22, 2025 at 11:20 AM ET

Livvy Dunne surprised several of her fans when she made a sexual reference about herself and actress Madelyn Cline.

It began with Barstool CCU making a joke about the upcoming College World Series where Dunne's alma mater, LSU, plays against Coastal Carolina University, — where Cline shot her show Outer Banks — and wrote on X, “This college world series is literally the Madelyn Cline vs Livvy Dunne bowl.”

The former LSU gymnastics player reacted to that joke by renaming the College World Series to the “Gooner World Series.”

“Gooner” is a popular slang term used by Gen Z that is “associated with extended, prolonged masturbation and edging.”

“This can’t be real,” a fan responded to Dunne on X.

“Ain’t no d**n way the word gooner is being thrown around like this,” another fan reacted.

At this time, Cline has not responded to Dunne's X post.

The actress is known for her role as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix series Outer Banks. She also starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series begins Saturday night in Omaha.

Livvy Dunne Shares Scary Encounter At Airport

While Dunne uses her platforms to show bits of her personality she also uses her voice to inform her followers about the not-so-glamorous parts of her life. Earlier this month, she shared in a TikTok that middle-aged men were stalking her by finding her flight information to wait for autographs. They would even yell at her in the TSA PreCheck line and bothered her family on vacation.

“There’s a group of autograph seekers who are able to know private flight information,” Dunne said in a statement to NBC News. “I am not the only female athlete who experiences this. It’s scary because they simply don’t take no for an answer.”

Dunne is not alone Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas also experienced the same incident when she travels.

“It doesn't matter what city,” Thomas said in the above TikTok video. “They've come when I was traveling to and from Chicago, they've come when I'm traveling to and from Miami. And they have my flight information.”

“What scares me is that they have my flight information even when I don't even know what time I'm flying out sometimes — I don't tell anyone my flight information,” Thomas continued.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff also reiterated the same message as Dunne and Thomas.

“This happens to me too, I don't know how it happens,” Gauff wrote in Thomas' comment section. “My theory is maybe someone at the airport tips them off.”

Dunne told fans that women should stay aware of their surroundings and stay safe.