From Love Island to the NBA court, Olivia Walker — who goes by Liv — has found love.

Walker was on season seven of Love Island USA and had short romances with Robert “Rob” Rausch, Miguel Harichi, Nigel Okafor, and Caine Bacon before she left the villa without a match. However, due to the popularity of the season seven cast, the franchise has expanded for fans to see what is happening in their lives once they've left the villa with Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

On the show, Walker revealed she is now coupling up with someone new.

“He's such a great guy and everything's going well,” Walker said, only adding that the man she is now dating is an athlete.

“I am seeing someone, but it’s early days,” she said in her confessional. “If it all goes well, you will find out, but until then, pray and wish it the best.”

It was later revealed via social media that Walker is now dating Dalton Knecht of the Los Angeles Lakers. Knecht was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Walker teased the romance back in July, noting that she wanted to keep the romance private before she told the public.

“I like to keep it private to start and, like, build the relationship together before I bring it out into the public,” she told Extra, adding that she wanted to “make sure it’s solid and we’re both happy.”

However, even at that point Walker said that her Beyond the Villa cast mates have already met him and have given him their approval.

“I love him, like he’s a great guy, so everyone will find out soon,” she continued.

Following news of their romance, a popular blog site that posts about WAGS shared videos and photos of the couple enjoying their summer with one another. In one video, Walker and Knecht are heading to Target when the NBA star picks her up as they walk in.

In another video, the couple were seen leaving Neyland Stadium which is home of the University of Tennessee — Knecht's alma mater.

Knecht has not opened up about his romance with Walker at this time.