Before every Loyola-Chicago game, one voice brought calm to the locker room. That voice belonged to Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team’s beloved chaplain and symbol of faith for generations of Ramblers.

Her passing at age 106 closed a remarkable chapter in college basketball. Across the nation, players, coaches, and fans shared memories of a woman whose kindness and humor lifted spirits far beyond the scoreboard. She wasn’t simply part of Loyola basketball; she was the heartbeat that reminded everyone why the game matters.

Sister Jean’s journey started long before her courtside fame. Born in 1919 as Dolores Bertha Schmidt, she joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1937 and spent decades teaching before arriving at Loyola in 1991, BustingBrackets reports. Her gift for connecting faith and competition made her indispensable to the program. Pregame huddles always began with her gentle voice, asking for courage, safety, and gratitude. She prayed not for wins, but for effort and respect.

Loyola’s season-long salute

Loyola-Chicago will carry her legacy onto the floor this year. The men’s basketball team plans to wear a patch honoring Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt throughout the season, per ESPN. The school revealed the tribute in a social media post that read, “Our biggest fan will be with us all season long.”

Article Continues Below

R.I.P Sister Jean…….I LOVE THIS 💛🏀🙏🏾…… https://t.co/gXnrDIw7HF — ⚜️ Percy The General ⚜️ (@BlkCeasar32) October 29, 2025

It’s a fitting gesture for a woman who turned Loyola’s 2018 Final Four run into one of sports’ most heartwarming stories. At 98, she became the nation’s favorite fan, beaming from her courtside seat as the Ramblers toppled one powerhouse after another. She found joy in every basket and calm in every timeout.

Her humility always outshone the fame. When the team’s magical run ended, she smiled and said, “God is good. And basketball is too.” That line became her legacy, a perfect mix of gratitude, humor, and love for the game.

Sister Jean lived more than a century, yet her energy never faded. She taught everyone around her that joy doesn’t age, and faith can steady any storm. Loyola will now play with her initials close to their hearts, a constant reminder that belief, like Sister Jean herself, never truly leaves.