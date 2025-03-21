Detroit Pistons shooting guard, Malik Beasley, is already moving on amid the divorce of his wife Montana Yao. The former couple were together for nearly five years and have two children together: a son, Makai, 2, and a daughter, Mia born in November 2022. Yao filed for divorce a day before their wedding anniversary and Beasley followed up with his filing in Michigan. Yao cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the divorce.

On Wednesday (March 19), the athlete took to Instagram to show off his new girlfriend, model, and gamer Natalia Garibotto. The two were spotted in Miami after Detroit beat the Heat 116-113. When the couple began dating is not clear at this time.

Montana Yao Files For Separation From Malik Beasley

This is not the first time that Yao has filed for divorce from Beasley. In 2020, after seeing Beasley and Larsa Pippen hold hands, she decided she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.

Yao responded via Instagram Story on Dec. 1, 2020 writing, “Wow… I don't even know this man…”

Pippen clapped back saying that it wasn't what it seemed like.

“Don't always trust what you see on social media,” Pippen wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

However, the couple ended up getting back together after Beasley apologized publicly for his wrongdoings.

“I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn't were it was supposed to be,” Beasley wrote at the time. “I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I'm telling the world and you that there's no body like you for me.”

“For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you,” the NBA star added, “also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain't the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish as that's some childish ish and I'm trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain't looking to be judged I'm looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did.”

“At the end of the day I'm a lover boy and I miss holding y'all and loving y'all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai [red heart] my family over thing…,” Beasley concluded his post.

Yao responded: “It's hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize especially publicly,” she wrote. “My main priority has been and will forever be my son so I'm glad if/when he looks back on all of this one day he can see his dad publicly apologized to us for publicly hurting us.”