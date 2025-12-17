Simu Liu’s engagement to Allison Hsu came with a sparkle that went far beyond the ring. While the diamond sealed the moment, a carefully planned surprise added a deeply personal touch that Liu knew would resonate with his future wife.

Nearly seven months after proposing, the actor shared the story behind that surprise during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 15, EOnline reports. Liu explained that Taylor Swift’s music played a meaningful role early in his relationship with Hsu, helping him understand who she was and what mattered most to her. That connection sparked an idea he could not ignore.

“My fiancée is a Swiftie,” Liu told Fallon, explaining how Swift’s songs became part of their shared foundation. He said those tracks helped him learn about Hsu in the earliest stages of their romance, which made the proposal feel incomplete without a nod to the artist she loved most.

A two-second video that changed everything

With that in mind, Liu reached out to Swift’s publicist with a simple request. He asked if the pop star could record a brief congratulatory message for Hsu, even if it only lasted a couple of seconds. To his surprise, the response came quickly.

Just two days later, Liu received a short video of Swift congratulating Hsu on the next chapter of her life. That clip became the final piece of the proposal, and Liu knew immediately that it would leave an impact.

He joked that Swift’s involvement felt like the “cherry on top,” adding that the reaction said everything. Hsu already felt emotional during the proposal, but the video pushed the moment over the edge. According to Liu, that was when she completely lost it.

The couple announced their engagement in May with photos from Paris, showing them embracing near the Eiffel Tower while Hsu’s ring caught the light. Since then, Liu has continued to speak openly about his admiration for Swift, from attending the Eras Tour with Hsu to referencing her music on social media.

For Liu, the proposal succeeded because it reflected intention and understanding. The gesture showed that listening mattered, and in this case, listening led straight to Taylor Swift.