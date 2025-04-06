In an emotional moment on his podcast, Matt Barnes reveals that infidelity allegations cost him his family.

“I'll be 45 next week, like, I'm starting to feel it now,” he said on his All The Smoke podcast. “I'm almost pouring from an empty cup… Through my actions, I literally just lost my family.”

The former Golden State Warriors was previously engaged to Anansa Sims, and they have two children together, one of whom they welcomed in October of last year. Sims also has three children from her marriage to ex-husband David Patterson Jr. and the retired baller has twin sons with ex-wife Gloria Govan. Sims and Barnes got engaged in December 2022 following their on-and-off romance for five years.

According to Barnes, Sims described him as being emotionally reserved and that he was similar to talking to “a wall,” when it came to expressing himself.

“I wasn't there emotionally, I wasn't empathetic,” he said later revealing he hasn't cried in 30 years. “I wasn't willing to share those emotions.”

After the podcast clip went viral, Sims shared a post on her Instagram condemning Barnes of his story on his podcast.

“If you're going to talk publicly about our personal business, tell the whole story,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Don't post half-truths about me and our past relationship to gain sympathy from the masses. I'm in the trenches doing the hard work making sure all of our kids are ok. You've made no effort to emotionally support all of our children through this traumatic transition you caused, but you're willing to be ‘vulnerable' for strangers on the gram for profit? Please keep my name out of your mouth.”

Sims concluded her message with some advice for Barnes in how he should proceed.

“If you want to do some good, please don't talk about me, go get consistent therapy and most important start building a relationship with God,” she concluded.

Anansa Sims Accuses Matt Barnes Of Cheating With 8 Different Women

Back in January, Sims suggested that he cheated on her after being in an on-and-off relationship with the baller for five years.

“Why Matt?? 8 different women in January,” she wrote, adding broken heart emoji.

Barnes did not publicly reply to that message nor has he addressed her comments above as of this writing.