The Dallas Mavericks are navigating unfamiliar territory without Kyrie Irving, who tore his ACL on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings. The team has struggled in his absence, going 3-8 since the injury, though they’ve recently managed a modest two-game win streak. Irving’s exit from the game was more than just a substitution. It became an emotional moment that echoed across the league, SI reports.

As he stood at the free-throw line, tears welled in his eyes and streamed down his face. He made both shots, but the weight of the moment was clear. Over the weekend, Irving opened up about the experience during a Twitch stream, revealing that he already sensed the season-ending nature of the injury. “I could just sense that my body was in shock,” he said. As he dribbled at the line, he thought of God—and Kobe Bryant. That moment, filled with pain and clarity, brought the presence of his mentors to the forefront.

Kobe famously hit both of his free throws after rupturing his Achilles, and Irving’s teammate Klay Thompson did the same with a torn ACL in the 2019 Finals. It’s a show of heart and defiance few can replicate. For Kyrie, it wasn’t just about toughness—it was about legacy, reflection, and the millions who ride with him. “They might not feel the physical pain,” he said, “but they’re feeling the pain I’m feeling.”

A season of leadership, now paused

This season, Irving became more than just a star in Dallas. After the unexpected trade of Luka Doncic, he embraced leadership and forged a strong connection with fans. The injury cut short what felt like a pivotal chapter in his career, and there’s real concern that he may miss the start of next season.

Still, Kyrie Irving’s voice remains strong. “Just stick with us,” he urged fans. He emphasized the long-term vision, the rebuilding culture, and the loyalty he’s found in Dallas. The city’s love for sports, its resilience, and its embrace of him won’t go unnoticed.