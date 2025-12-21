Dec 21, 2025 at 12:27 AM ET

The Chicago Bears erased a late double-digit deficit in epic fashion Saturday. Romeo Doubs botched an onside recovery attempt to swing the momentum Chicago's way. DJ Moore and Caleb Williams sent Bears fans into euphoria from there in taking the 22-16 overtime win.

First, Green Bay held the 16-6 lead until under two minutes left. Cairo Santos booted a 43-yard field goal to slice the G.B. lead to seven. Chicago pounced on the Doubs miscue to get the ball back. Williams then connected with a wide open JahDae Williams for six yards that tied the game up 16-16.

JAHDAE WALKER WITH THE TOUCHDOWN 🔥 THE BEARS HAVE TIED THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/ErVXYOgJqo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025

The Bears then got two major stops via linebacker TJ Edwards and a fumble on the center-to-quarterback exchange — the latter handing Chicago the ball again. Williams pierced the dagger in from there — connecting with DJ Moore for the 46-yard walk-off strike.

GAME OVER! DJ MOORE WINS THE GAME FOR THE BEARS WITH THIS INSANE TD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1A0RwjfBny — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025

Chicago ignited its long-suffering Bears fanbase from there as the online reactions sprouted after the game.

Bears inspire multiple posts after epic comeback over Packers

Here's how massive the Bears' win became: Next Gen Stats handed Chicago a measly 0.5% chance win probability when the Bears were down by 10.

Moore trolled the NFC North rival afterward to Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports.

Somehow the great Tom Rinaldi finds @idjmoore in the celebration to talk about his game-winning catch in OT over Green Bay!@ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/EXpXjiuDyi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

CBS Sports analyst and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt marveled at what he watched.

“This is awesome,” were three words he posted.

Meanwhile a Bears fan raved about how playing it safe got scrapped.

“Ben Johnson and company were out for blood. This is what being a killer on the football field is all about,” the fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Even safety Kevin Byard felt the energy of the OT victory.

“God is always in control!! This is a special team! So proud to be apart of it. Soldier Field was rocking tonight,” Byard posted.

Fans entered Soldier Field aiming to see an NFC contender for the first time in years. The hated packers swung early and earned chances to blow out the hosts. But Josh Jacobs lost a costly goal line fumble, quarterback Jordan Love left after a head shot, then Doubs' muffed onside recovery sparked the downfall. But blessed the new NFC North leader.