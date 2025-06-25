Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just delivered a season that basketball fans will be talking about for decades. He led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA championship, battling through a thrilling seven-game series against the Indiana Pacers, per AthlonSports. Along the way, he claimed the league’s scoring title, won regular season MVP, and took home Finals MVP honors. That combination has only been accomplished by three others in league history: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and Michael Jordan.

Naturally, that kind of season demands conversations about greatness. But Metta World Peace, the former NBA champion and Defensive Player of the Year, took it to another level. On social media and in recent interviews, he claimed, “At times, Shai is better than MJ.”

People laughed at my quote with I said “at times” @shaiglalex is better than MJ.

People laughed at my quote with I said "at times" @shaiglalex is better than MJ.

Explain this . Shai is 1st ballot and will get more than 3 rings. — Coach Metta (@MettaWorld37) June 25, 2025

Fans were stunned, critics shook their heads, but Metta meant every word. And he didn’t walk it back. Instead, he added context on the podcast Casuals with Katie Nolan, saying, “Michael Jordan’s done things nobody has ever done, and it looks so elegant. But SGA, the way he plays the game, through the legs, behind the back, step back, crossover, spins, it’s exactly how he wants to play it.”

A New Kind of Greatness

Gilgeous-Alexander’s playing style has become one of the smoothest in the league. He doesn’t rely on brute strength or explosive dunks. His footwork, rhythm, and control turn games into highlight reels, but not in the way that overwhelms. He picks his spots, controls the tempo, and makes elite defenders look ordinary. To Metta’s point, it’s not about Shai copying Jordan’s dominance. It’s about the way he has carved out his own lane.

Jordan was an assassin who struck with speed and precision. Shai feels more like a tactician, crafting each move with patience and creativity. His ability to stay calm in pressure moments and hit tough shots from all angles is a skill set that has separated him from his peers. And now, it is starting to place him in a different conversation altogether.

Metta World Peace didn’t say Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is better than Michael Jordan in every way. He simply pointed out what some fans have started to see: in certain moments, on certain nights, Gilgeous-Alexander plays a brand of basketball that feels just as legendary.