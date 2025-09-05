Michael Irvin revealed one of his moves to impress women when he first came into the league.

The Dallas Cowboys icon spoke to Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, that he flaunted his $1 million by keeping it on his nightstand.

“Let me tell you what I did with that first check,” he said while asking Sharpe to give him a card for his demonstration. “‘That my check right there, y'all.' That check, that million-dollar check. I left that right there on the table right in my room. So, soon as they walked in, they said, ‘That's your check?'”

He jokingly started to pretend to take off his clothes. “I had my financial people calling me, ‘Man, send that check, Michael, we're losing,'” he laughed. “I said, ‘Shoot, I'm winning. What you talking about?'”

Michael Irvin apologizes to Shannon Sharpe

Elsewhere in the interview, Irvin also issued an apology to Sharpe after criticizing him for trying to give advice to Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee.

“CODE VIOLATION N—A!!!!!!! I love you to LIFE but STOP!!!!!” Irvin wrote on X in response to what seemed that Lenee was not happy during Hunter's Heisman Trophy ceremony.

“I have a problem with her understanding. She’s young, she doesn’t understand what comes along with it, but I’m trying to enlighten her as somebody that’s been in that space as somebody that understands it,” Sharpe said.

Irvin took the time to make a point to apologize to Sharpe.

“Let me do this to be righteous. Let me apologize to you here live while we’re on. … We finally talked about it, and I said the same thing to you,” Irvin said.

Irvin continued adding that he would like to talk to Hunter as well but didn't think he wanted to because of his comments before and didn't want his past actions to affect the two-way player from listening to future advice.

“I don’t want him to turn an ear off to you,” Irvin said.

. @michaelirvin88 Apologizes To @ShannonSharpe For Calling Him Out On Social Media Over @TravisHunterJr & Wife Take “I love you brother and let me apologize to you here. … I don’t want Travis Hunter to turn an ear off to you.” pic.twitter.com/inrgiTcxkh — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 4, 2025

Irvin was drafted to the Cowboys in the 1988 NFL Draft during the first round. He was the No. 11 pick overall and remained on the team until 1999 when he had a career ending cervical spine injury.