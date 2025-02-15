Actor and model Rome Flynn earned MVP honors in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game after leading Team Bonds to a 66-55 victory over Team Rice on Friday night.

Expand Tweet

Flynn, who claimed MVP honors, delivered a spectacular performance with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for Team Bonds. Rickea Jackson added 16 points in the win.

The Emmy-winning actor recognized for The Bold and the Beautiful and How to Get Away with Murder, had a competitive edge, having trained with renowned skills coach Olin Simplis, who has worked with Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart.

The actor shared that his teammates pushed him to chase the MVP award. “I’m a team player,” he said.

Flynn displayed sharp basketball skills, showcasing strong ball-handling and a smooth jumper, including a deep 35-foot shot from the top of the key.

The NBA returning to Oracle Arena

The NBA returned to the former Oracle Arena for the first time since the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship celebration, hosting the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. The league brought All-Star Weekend excitement to Oakland, with Bay Area sports legends Jerry Rice and Barry Bonds coaching the teams.

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens paced Team Rice with 18 points, while Olympic high jumper Shelby McEwen added 14. Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon made his presence felt with eight points.

McEwen, a silver medalist in the high jump for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, provided the biggest highlight for Team Rice. He threw down two dunks, including a wind-up slam that looked worthy of Saturday’s dunk contest.

The game was evenly matched early, with both teams tied at 10 after the first quarter. However, Team Bonds seized control in the second, outscoring Team Rice 21-16 to gain the edge. The momentum carried into the third, where Team Rice struggled again, allowing the MLB legend’s squad to build a 12-point lead heading into the final period.

Stars in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game also featured a star-studded lineup, including comedian Druski, singer Noah Kahan, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, and Olympic medalists Masai Russell and Shelby McEwen. Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn, NBA champion Matt Barnes, WWE Superstar Bayley, and Marvel’s Danny Ramirez will also take the court.

Returning players include streamer Kai Cenat, actor Dylan Wang, former NBA star Baron Davis, and singer Walker Hayes. WNBA standouts Allisha Gray and Kayla Thornton will join opposing teams, adding elite basketball talent to the mix.

ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth returned as host, leading the broadcast and presenting the MVP trophy. She also conducted exclusive interviews with players, coaches, celebrities, and attendees. Mark Jones called the action, while analysts Richard Jefferson and Stephanie White provided insights.