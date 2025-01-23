Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's Netflix fight is water under the bridge as the two were seen partying together recently.

In a video shared by Paul on Instagram, it showed the two having a blast at a party. Paul was holding Tyson on top of his shoulders as they both were dressed in tuxedos. “Best friends,” Paul captioned the short video.

The last time Paul and Tyson were together publicly was during their record-breaking Netflix fight back in November 2024. Paul and Tyson's fight was the most-streamed sporting event ever, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams worldwide.

Mike Tyson Recalls Netflix Fight

A month after the fight, Tyson reminisced on the event and how he was feeling.

“That fight was such a big ascent — we were so up and high, we were so excited,” Tyson said in a Dec. 9 interview with Covino & Rich on Fox Sports. “The fight's over, boom. Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back … to living. [We were] training for it nine months.”

Tyson, who fell to Paul in the fight, admitted that much of the night was a blur.

“I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little,” he said.

“I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of … I don’t know what he was doing,” Tyson continued. “And that’s the last thing I remember.”

The heavyweight champion was active from 1985 to 2005 and his career included 58 professional fights with 50 of those he won. Tyson, who is now 58, complained that he was suffering from some soreness following the fight.

“I don't remember it, but my body was really sore — my chest, my stomach was really sore,” Tyson explained.

One moment that went viral was when Tyson had a backstage interview and when he turned around his butt was exposed.

“Television has really changed. That became a big thing. That’s just so ridiculous,” responded Tyson as the hosts laughed. “That’s not important. I’ve been that way my whole career, my butt’s been showing.”

Following the fight, Tyson took to X to express his gratitude for still being able to compete in the sport.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote at the time.

The fight was intended to be four months earlier but he suffered from an ulcer flare-up. In the message, he continued expressing the life-threatening scare over the summer: “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

The heavyweight champion concluded his message thanking his children and fans for their support, “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”