Miley Cyrus is excited for her friend Taylor Swift, who recently announced that she is getting engaged to Travis Kelce.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Cyrus shared that she has spoken to Swift since the announcement.

“I have sent my congratulations,” Cyrus told the publication. “Anybody who has been around them can see how in love they are – and they make the absolute cutest couple.”

Swift and Cyrus have been friends since they were teenagers and were most recently seen supporting one another at the 2024 Grammys. Cyrus won two Grammys last year: Record Of The Year for “Flowers” and Best Pop Solo Performance. Swift also won two awards that year with her album Midnights earning Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. She became the first artist in history to win four Album of the Year awards.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

The “Cruel Summer” singer announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs star on Aug. 26 in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

The couple has been dating for two years and Kelce recently admitted to Erin Andrews that the proposal was emotional for him.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” said Kelce, who admitted that he shed “a few tears.”

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he added. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

"How rattled did you get when you proposed?"@ErinAndrews sat down with @tkelce to talk about his eventful last few weeks! 💍 📺: Join FOX NFL Sunday LIVE now through 1pm ET / 10am PT for the full interview! pic.twitter.com/AlTnI65qgo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

When asked how the singer has changed his life, Kelce responded: “She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am.”

As for the wedding, no plans have been confirmed but its rumored that the couple got be getting married at Swift's Rhode Island mansion. The couple is also reportedly planning on having an intimate wedding.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the insider said of their nuptials per PEOPLE. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”