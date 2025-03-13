Count The Electric State and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as a fan of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

In a TikTok for her fashion brand Florence by Mills, Brown shouted out Swift and Kelce. In the video, she is presumably talking to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, ahead of a date night.

“Oh my God, babe, no, I'm not sick!” Brown says in the promo. “I just need to lie down, watch Taylor and Travis edits, and figure out what shade of pink I'm wearing Saturday night.”

Of course, Swifties were loving the video. The comments were filled with messages supporting that line. “I'M CRYING THIS IS THE REALEST VIDEO I'VE EVER SEEN,” one fan replied. Another fan replied by using the couple's nickname, saying, “TAYVIS EDITS.”

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

Brown is an actress best known for playing Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things. She started playing the role in 2016 and became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the years since.

Before starring in Stranger Things, Brown had roles in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy.

Since Stranger Things' premiere, Brown has starred in blockbusters such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Additionally, she has led other Netflix projects, such as the Enola Holmes series and Damsel.

Currently, she is promoting the Russo Brothers' latest movie, The Electric State. Brown stars in the sci-fi movie alongside Chris Pratt. Ke Huy Quan, Woody Harrelson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci also star in it.

What are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce up to?

Swift and Kelce are seemingly laying low following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They have both been busy with their respective work and now they have some time off.

After the Super Bowl, Kelce took time to decide his next steps. The 35-year-old tight end was contemplating retirement after the big game, but he ultimately decided to run it back.

Kelce is already a 10-time Pro Bowler for the Chiefs. He has also been named to seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team).

Swift is coming off her blockbuster 149-date Eras Tour. She wrapped up the tour on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

For most of the Chiefs' 2024 regular season, Swift was tangled up with the tour. She took the tour to Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana before going to Canada to wrap it up.

Swift and Kelce's relationship began in 2023. Kelce first called her out on his New Heights podcast, recalling an experience seeing her Eras Tour. However, he was unable to meet her following the show.

She then showed up to the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season. They began hanging out and they have been going steady since. She attended 13 games throughout the 2023 season, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win against the San Fransisco 49ers.