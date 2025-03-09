The Super Bowl was a month ago but even now more information is being released on how those closest to the game were feeling. When the Kansas City Chiefs loss 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles many Chiefs players and families were impacted by the devastating result. Travis Kelce, who is a tight end on the Chiefs, was juggling his thoughts about retirement up until last week.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

Taylor Swift, who Kelce has been dating since 2023, and the superstar came to support her boyfriend it did not go according to plan. Despite the results not working in either of their favor, Swift was booed by the crowd when she was shown on the jumbotron.

“And don’t forget that not-so-great moment at the Super Bowl when Taylor got booed! It really took a toll on her self-esteem,” Radar Online's insider revealed.

“Travis claims it was just rival fans being jerks, but you can’t blame her for feeling a bit picked on. It’s only natural for her to worry about being the scapegoat if he hangs up his cleats.”

What's Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce After Super Bowl Loss

Now, that it's settled that Kelce will remain on the Chiefs at least for another year, Swift was worried about what a retirement would be perceived by the public. According to the RadarOnline, “Cruel Summer” singer was worried that fans would think she was pushing him to retire. However, it was still Kelce's decision despite him wanting Swift's opinion on what he should do.

“He has mentioned that he isn't very superstitious, but he has discussed with Taylor that this year would be his 13th year in the NFL — her favorite number,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time. “And they have talked about how cool it would be for him to play this year, and if it were to be his last, how poetic that would be for them.”

While the decision to keep going was seemingly a no-brainer for the athlete there was some slight doubt in the beginning on whether he would return to the field.

“There was maybe a split second after the Chiefs got blown out that it might be it for Travis and he mulled over retiring, but he snapped out of it relatively quick, and the Chiefs have known all along his intentions to return for at least one more year was going to happen,” a source close to the athlete told the Daily Mail.

Swift and Kelce has since had some R&R out of the country in a romantic getaway and are ready for their next steps together and for their career.