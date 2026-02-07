J. Cole has finally released The Fall Off, a project that has hovered over hip hop for nearly two decades. Dating back to the era of The Come Up, the album arrived with layers of expectation, rumor, and long-built mythology, per Yahoo. Some fans even speculated that Cole stepping away from the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud tied into the album’s title, framing his apology and exit as part of a calculated narrative arc. That theory did not hold up. Cole later addressed that moment directly on other records, making it clear that the decision came from conviction rather than rollout strategy.

One of the album’s most talked-about moments had nothing to do with rap beef at all. On the song “Man Up Above,” Cole casually references Naz Reid, a line that immediately caught traction online. Reid, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, admitted he had no idea the bar existed until people started texting him. His reaction was equal parts shocked and appreciative.

Get paid for goin' in; the f-ck I'm goin' out for?

When ni–as stretchin' shit like a new school power forward

Naz Reid range

But when these boys is shootin', ni–as start breathin' strange

Naz Ried on his name being in the J. Cole track The Fall Off

(Incredibly wholesome answer, listen to it all if you can) “That was fire, I had no clue, I didn’t know he knew me. That was crazy, the bar was crazy, I mean especially being a song from the album and it’s really good.… pic.twitter.com/3JyZjodU0B — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) February 7, 2026

Why the Moment Fits the Album’s Bigger Theme

The shoutout lands perfectly within the spirit of The Fall Off. Rather than centering drama or dominance, Cole spends the album reflecting on respect, perseverance, and the pride that comes with steady growth. Reid’s reaction mirrors that same grounded energy. The moment serves as a reminder that cultural crossover does not always need spectacle. Sometimes it is just recognition, heard at the right time, from the right voice.