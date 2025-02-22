Nick Bosa's girlfriend is Lauren Maenner, a social media influencer and model from a rival NFC city. Maenner's new home of Los Angeles helped her meet the San Francisco 49ers star. However, it also helps she is a public figure with popular social media accounts and modeling gigs with some of the world's top brands.

Nick Bosa is a defensive end for the 49ers. He grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, playing high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas. He was a four-year starter and a first-team all-state, leading to being one of the top players in his graduating class. Bosa chose to attend Ohio State University and was one of their greatest football players of all time.

Bosa received some playing time in his freshman season but became a starting defensive end in his sophomore year. He was unanimously named First Team All-Big Ten and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. Bosa's 2018 season was scrutinized, as he withdrew after three games to prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Bosa as the second-overall pick in the 2019 draft. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded a strip sack in the loss.

Bosa tore his ACL in 2020 but returned in 2021 without missing a beat. It took him a year to reach his full potential, but he won Defensive Player of the Year and was a First Team All-Pro in 2022. Bosa has also been a Pro Bowler every year from 2021 to 2024, which has helped Bosa build a net worth of $50 million.

Let's meet Lauren Maenner, the woman who now stands by Nick Bosa's side.

Who is Nick Bosa's girlfriend Lauren Maenner?

Lauren Maenner grew up in Philadelphia, creating awkward moments with the 49ers star boyfriend. Maenner moved to Los Angeles to begin working as a model, represented by The Industry Model Management and NEXT Management. She has done work for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, SKIMS, and Juicy Couture.

An interesting part of the pair's relationship is that Bosa also modeled for SKIMS, which Kim Kardashian owns. Whether Bosa will continue modeling is unknown, but the opportunity gave him a new outlet and a chance to share something with his girlfriend.

Maenner doesn't just model. She is also trying to start an influencer and marketing career. She is an influencer marketing manager for Revice Denim and an account manager for Ascend Agency, a public relations firm. Maenner graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia with a bachelor's degree in public relations, advertising, and applied communication.

Maenner has also shown an interest in traveling, as she often showcases her vacations on her social media pages. She is living the influencer's lifestyle, which is a bit of a switch-up from her boyfriend's way of life. Bosa stays committed to his craft, rarely participating in public events or social media.

The couple seemingly began dating in the 2023 offseason. Maenner posted Bosa on her social media pages, although it wasn't clear that he was in the photos. A short time later, Bosa's mother confirmed that Maenner was his girlfriend.

Maenner is more of a public figure than Bosa, but his desire to be private doesn't give us much information about the couple's relationship. Until Bosa retires, Maenner will likely be our only source about the couple's relationship.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Nick Bosa's girlfriend Lauren Maenner.