Noah Lyles has got it under control. Last year, the three-time world champion proposed to his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield, and the couple is now sharing some entail into their upcoming Spring 2026 wedding.

Lyles revealed that he has no plans to write down his wedding vows to Bromfield so he can fulfill a bet.

“I have a bet going on with my brother’s girlfriend,” Lyles told PEOPLE. “I told her about two years ago that I would wing my vows, and I stand true to that.”

As for Bromfield, she will be taking the traditional route and will write them down.

“I most definitely will not,” Bromfield said of winging her vows. “I get nervous in big crowds, so I need to write my vows.”

How they will prepare for their vows is not the only thing the couple differs in. They also have different ideas on how large they want their wedding. Lyles prefers larger weddings like Bromfield leans more towards an intimate affair.

“The biggest thing that just was not a compromise was probably the size of the wedding,” Lyles said. “I like big weddings, she likes very small weddings.”

“If it was up to Noah, we'd probably have like 400 people,” Bromfield said laughing. “We're only having about 250, so I got the number down a little bit.”

However when it comes to what they want for their future, they are all on board with their next steps.

“When I think about spending my life with Noah, I feel very excited because I know there's so much the future holds for us,” Bromfield said.

Lyles interjected: “With the goal being that we grow old together, with great kids and great grandkids.”

Noah Lyles' Romantic Proposal

Lyles proposed to his then-girlfriend who he had been dating for two years in October.

“To My Future Wife,” Lyles captioned the Instagram Reel which was soundtracked to Snoh Aalegra's “Do 4 Love.”

“I Will Love You Forever 💍,” he wrote. The video showed him and Bromfield holding hands into an outside space that was decorated with flowers, candles, and rose petals. As they walked into the backyard, family and friends had their phones out ready to capture the moment as they stood on the side. Lyles walks Bromfield in front of a large heart display which in front reads, “Will you marry me?”

In Bromfield's post, she shared a throwback text message which previewed their future, “Watch us get married after track (laughing face emoji),” Lyles wrote at the time.

Lyles has been in several conversations due to his high energy personality but Bromfield previously shared to the outlet that that is not the person she sees in private.

“Something that she says that truly makes me fall in love with her every time is, ‘I don't really look at his personality on the track.’ That's not the guy that she says she likes,” he told PEOPLE of Bromfield.

“Every time she says that, I think I fall more in love with her because eventually I'm not going to be a track and field runner. And if she got caught up in that personality, I think I would be a little sad because it is just for the track,” he said on Fast Lane Lifestyle podcast last year. “That's the energy that I give there but that's not the energy that I give when I'm home, when we're on dates, when we’re inspiring others.”