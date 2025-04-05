Normani is still in a daze over her engagement with DK Metcalf. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver proposed to the former Fifth Harmony last month and she shared her pure shock on the moment with Jennifer Hudson this week.

“I had absolutely no idea,” she began of the proposal. “As oblivious as oblivious can get, that was me.”

Metcalf, who recently was traded to the Steelers for a five-year $150 million contract extension, proposed to the singer in Houston with their family in attendance. The athlete tricked the singer into thinking that they were celebrating his sister's birthday but it turned out to be an even bigger surprise for herself.

“I’m like, dang, I hope I don’t ruin the surprise… I thought I was in on the surprise, but I got surprised,” Normani told Hudson.

The “Motivation” singer told the EGOT winner that she room where Metcalf proposed was decorated with flowers and that he hired live musicians to accompany the memorable moment.

“He really did it up for me,” she said.

In the interview, Normani shared that Metcalf wanted to propose to her last year but decided to wait for a better moment because he did not want to block a major moment in the singer's career: her debut solo album. Normani released Dopamine in June 2024 and debuted at number 91 on the Billboard 200 chart.

DK Metcalf Shares Details On Designing Normani's Ring

The decorations was not the only meaningful part of Metcalf's proposal, the jeweler behind the four-carat engagement ring shared the effort that the athlete put into it to make sure he got it right.

“He reached out to me, he said, ‘Jason, I have a very special request. This is going to be my most important purchase I've ever made,'” Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills told PEOPLE. “And I'm like, ‘Okay, what are we talking about here?' And he says, ‘I want to pop the question. I'm ready to do this. I want to create a ring that's going to be timeless, something that she's going to love not only now, but 50 years from now, and I want to make a statement.'”

Arasheben shared that Metcalf wanted to do the design himself and leave Normani out of it which was something that made the ring an extra special of a surprise.

“That happens a lot, where we have someone that comes in, and he wants her to do all the heavy lifting as far as picking out the stone and the design and everything like that,” Arasheben explains. “He just sits back and pays for it. This was very different. He wanted to make the decisions. He wanted to be in control of everything so that it would be a complete surprise to her.”

At this time no wedding date has been set but the couple has some fun career adventures on the horizons. Metcalf will be starting on a new team in the fall and Normani is making her acting debut in Freaky Tales which is out now in theaters. The film premiered at Sundance last year and stars s Pedro Pascal,Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, and the late Angus Cloud.