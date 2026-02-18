An update in Olympian Fred Kerley's battery case has been revealed.

Kerley's battery case has been dropped and he shared the news via Instagram

“Pressure built me, it didn’t break me. Case dismissed. Victory secured,” Kerley wrote in the caption alongside a photo of he and his lawyer Richard L. Cooper outside of the 17th Judicial Circuit of the Florida court. “You can’t stop destiny. It’s up from here.”

Cooper spoke to TMZ and shared that his client had unwanted attention turned on him during the case.

“He had a target on his back,” Cooper said. “We're grateful Prosecturos made the right choice and did the right thing.”

Kerley's case was reportedly dismissed due to the alleged victim — the silver medalist's girlfriend Alaysha Johnson — being unavailable for the scheduled trial. In return for Johnson not being available the Office of the State Attorney told the publication that “the state could not go forward and had to drop the charge.”

Kerley was arrested on May 1 after his ex, Alaysha Johnson, who is a two-time Olympic medalist, claimed that he hit her “one time in the facial area, causing her nose to bleed,” according to TMZ Sports at the time.

Cooper shared at the time that the track star's arrest was a “snap decision based on incomplete evidence and arrested an innocent man.”

Kerley's attorney added that the arrest had some damaging effects on the athlete from a previous, unrelated incident last year.

“Unfortunately, Fred has been emotionally scarred by the brutality he experienced at the hand of the Miami Beach Police earlier this year,” Cooper explained. “We look forward to working with the State Attorney's Office to get to the bottom of this and eventually exonerate this decorated American hero and Olympian.”

This dismissal of Kerley's battery case follows the Kerley's domestic violence case being dismissed last month. Cooper told TMZ back in January 2026, “I'm happy to report that the case was dismissed due to an utter lack of evidence and good faith to proceed by the prosecutor.”

Kerley was accused of getting into a verbal disagreement with his estranged ex-wife back in 2024 after contacting someone on Instagram.

“My client could never and would never hurt a woman, especially the mother of his children,” he continued. “My client is looking forward to focusing on winning races and inspiring people around the world.”