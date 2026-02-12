It was only four days after opening her Games with a downhill gold medal, Breezy Johnson experienced a moment that eclipsed even Olympic glory. At the base of the super G course in Cortina D’Ampezzo, her boyfriend Connor Watkins dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes, through tears, NBCNews reports.

Watkins chose the finish area as his stage. Wearing a USA jacket, he knelt on the snow and lifted a silver ring set with a blue stone. Johnson covered her sunglasses as emotion took over. Teammates and athletes from other nations circled the couple, then erupted in cheers when she accepted. Watkins rose, embraced her, and the celebration began.

He also handed her a carved piece of wood etched with a lyric from Taylor Swift, “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?” The line came from Swift’s song “The Alchemy,” a nod to timing, fate, and the unlikely magic of the moment.

Watkins later shared that he had mapped out the proposal nearly a year ago. He hoped to reach the finish zone and pull it off the way he imagined. The plan, he said, went beyond anything they pictured. Johnson admitted she suspected something might happen. She once told him she dreamed of getting engaged at the Olympics. He listened.

From Crash to Celebration in Cortina

The proposal followed a turbulent afternoon. More than an hour earlier, Johnson crashed during the super G final. She joined more than a dozen skiers who failed to complete the course after falls or missed lines. The incident shook the momentum she built with her downhill triumph.

Yet the day refused to end on that note. Instead, it turned into a celebration that blended resilience and romance. Johnson said there is nothing better than performing at your best and sharing it with someone who stands beside you. That sentiment framed the scene in Cortina.

The couple planned to spend the evening with family and friends in town before possibly traveling to Livigno, another Olympic venue, for a short escape. They wanted time to absorb everything, from gold medal highs to the shock of a crash, capped by a life changing question on the snow.

Johnson arrived in Italy focused on racing. She leaves this chapter with a medal and a ring.