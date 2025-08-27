Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged, and eagle-eyed fans are now dissecting a recent interview of the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple wrote in the caption.

In Kelce's feature with GQ, he discussed marriage and how it's something he desires to have in the future.

“The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving — those are situations I would love to have,” said Kelce.

“Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that,” he continued. “It’s moreso, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion's parents, got divorced when he and his brother, Jason Kelce, were younger.

When it comes to Kelce's now-fiancée, he spoke about how much Swift is like his mother, Donna Kelce.

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” Kelce said of Swift and Donna. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic.”

Kelce explained, “I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building,” adding of Swift, “I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

While ever since Swift and Kelce hard launched their relationship back in September 2023 when she attended a Chiefs game, their relationship has been under surveillance. Kelce shared how much his relationship that others don't get to see is why they were able to work out so well.

“When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love,” he said. “It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of… It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”