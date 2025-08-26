Nearly 2,500 people have donated to professional wrestler Syko Stu‘s GoFundMe after the brutal attack by Raja Jackson, the son of Rampage Jackson, including Atlanta Hawks star Kristaps Porzingis.

Some of the top donators include fellow professional wrestler, AEW star Chris Jericho, who donated $2,500. Porzingis donated $500. Assuming this is actually the Hawks forward, it is an extremely generous gesture from the NBA player.

So far, Stu's GoFundMe has raised $76,453. That is about 70% of the overall goal of $110,000. According to the GoFundMe listing, the money will go towards “uncovered medical expenses,” “recovery support,” and “loss of income.”

Porzingis is heading into his first season with the Hawks. He previously played for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, and Boston Celtics.

His NBA career began with the Knicks, who drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. During his time with the Knicks, Porzingis was a one-time NBA All-Star (in 2018). He was named All-Rookie First Team in 2016 as well.

However, he was traded to the Mavericks in 2019. His time with the Mavericks included his first-ever playoff appearance. He would later be traded to the Wizards during the 2022 season.

Porzingis remained in Dallas until 2023. He was traded to the Celtics, and he helped them win a record-setting 18th NBA Championship. He would miss some of the 2024-25 season due to his recovery from an injury.

Raja Jackson's attack of Syko Stu

A scary situation occurred during a recent wrestling event on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Jackson jumped into the ring, throwing Stu to the ground. He then repeatedly punched Stu, who was unconscious, before other wrestlers intervened.

Luckily, Stu was stable following the attack. His brother said he was in “critical care,” though. LAPD is investigating the incident following the attack. However, no arrests have been made.

Stu and Jackson had a confrontation before the show. Stu had hit Jackson in the head “unexpectedly,” according to Raja's father, Rampage Jackson. Still, the attack during the event was unexpected.