Patrick Beverley stirred up debate once again, this time choosing Derrick Rose and Kyrie Irving over Russell Westbrook in a point guard showdown. On the latest episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, the veteran guard played a round of “one has to go” with a lineup featuring Rose, Irving, Allen Iverson, and Westbrook, per SI.

All in their prime… one has to go. Who gets the boot? – AI

– Russ

– Kyrie

– D Rose pic.twitter.com/oxamuqwcro — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) September 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Faced with the decision, Beverley didn’t hesitate. “D. Rose is on there. That s— he was doing in the Miami Heat series, I’ve never seen,” Beverley said. “I’ve gotta go Kyrie… I think I’m gonna leave Russ off. You said in his prime, right? In Rose’s prime, he was the youngest MVP! If D. Rose stayed healthy, we’d probably be talking about the best point guard to ever play the game.”

The choice to leave Westbrook off stands out given Beverley’s previous praise. Just last year, he passionately defended Westbrook’s place among the greats, saying his triple-double dominance cemented him as one of the best to ever play the position.

From defending Westbrook to leaving him off

In 2024, Beverley called Westbrook “Mount Rushmore” material for point guards. He marveled at his production, noting how Westbrook averaged a triple-double for nearly three seasons and racked up over 200 triple-doubles in his career. “No one even speaks about Oscar Robertson,” Beverley said then, adding that Westbrook’s numbers should never be dismissed.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Beverley’s tune has changed in the context of the one has to go game. His admiration for Rose’s untapped potential, combined with Irving’s shot-making brilliance, pushed Westbrook off the list. Beverley even added that if Rose had stayed healthy with Jimmy Butler coming into his own in Chicago, the NBA would have faced serious trouble.

The verdict reflects how Beverley values both skill and “what could have been” scenarios. Still, his decision to leave out Westbrook, a player he once passionately defended, is what makes this debate all the more striking.