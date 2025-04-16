Patrick Beverley might be off the NBA hardwood, but his competitive fire is still very much ablaze. The outspoken guard, now 36, stirred up a virtual storm during a Playback livestream on Tuesday night, where he called out former NBA guard Brandon Jennings to a one-on-one game—winner takes $100,000, per Inkl.

The showdown tease happened while Beverley was on-air with Club 520’s Brandon Jennings and Jeff Teague, plus Gilbert Arenas. The back-and-forth stemmed from Beverley’s comments last week when he publicly claimed he could beat several former pros, including Jennings, Lou Williams, Teague, and Ty Lawson. On the stream, Beverley doubled down. He looked Jennings in the face (virtually) and told him to lace up.

Jennings, known for his scoring chops early in his career, brushed off the challenge at first. He noted Beverley’s career scoring average never cracked double digits and questioned whether Pat Bev had earned the right to even call him out. Jennings, for comparison, averaged over 15 points for six straight seasons to start his career.

But Beverley didn’t back down. Instead, he turned to Gilbert Arenas and asked if he’d bankroll Jennings' side of the wager. The room got tense. Jennings hesitated. Arenas tried to keep the peace, saying Jennings might need some time. But Beverley stayed locked in, asking one question: “When we playing?”

From talking smack to talk of action

Though the beef started months ago, Jennings may have finally met his match in trash talk. While he often stirs the pot on Club 520, this time, the heat got a little too real. His body language screamed reluctance, and his words danced around the challenge. Fans quickly noticed that Beverley looked like the one ready to hoop, while Jennings appeared to dodge the smoke.

Beverley, who last played in the NBA during the 2023–24 season with the Bucks, is now hooping overseas in Israel. But he clearly hasn’t lost his edge—or his ability to rile people up. Whether Jennings accepts the challenge remains to be seen, but if the money’s real and the pride is bruised, this might not just be talk for long.