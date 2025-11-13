Paul Skenes finally gave the world a real smile, and Livvy Dunne made sure fans saw every second of it. The Pirates ace captured the 2025 NL Cy Young award on Wednesday night as friends and family gathered around him, and Dunne added her signature humor to the moment, per People.

She posted a photo on Instagram of Skenes holding up a hot dog with a proud grin, writing “certified glizzy gobbler” with a green check emoji. The picture showed the pitcher in a striped button-down shirt, posing in front of black and gold balloons while people chatted in the background. The vibe felt loose, fun, and fully on brand for the couple.

Dunne celebrated the award right away, writing “Oh my goodness!” after Skenes’ name was announced. Fans waited to see how he would react this time after he went viral last year for barely cracking a smile when he won Rookie of the Year. He didn’t give them a wild celebration, but he did offer a small grin and a double fist pump as the room cheered.

Livvy Dunne gives inside look at how she and boyfriend Paul Skenes celebrated his Cy Young win https://t.co/0chPMdfyY7 pic.twitter.com/fKF5W5Ji9Y — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2025

The hot dog machine made its triumphant return as well. Dunne shared another picture, this time of the rollers lined with hot dogs and buns warming on top. She teased, “Nothing screams Cy Young announcement like…” which tied the inside joke back to her earlier post about Skenes’ ballpark-style appliance.

Dunne keeps the jokes rolling during Skenes’ big night

She continued to poke fun at his calm reaction, posting a clip of Skenes gently smiling at the TV before casually glancing around at his family. “Much excitement,” she joked, keeping the playful energy alive as the celebration kept building.

Even Roux, the couple’s dog, popped into the scene for a quick cameo. He rushed over to check the noise, then wandered off like nothing special was happening.

The room featured a black and yellow Cy Young cake, custom cookies with Skenes’ name and number, and a crowd that looked proud of Pittsburgh’s newest superstar. Skenes might not show wild emotion on camera, but Dunne made sure the night felt lively, personal, and unforgettable.