Paul Pierce’s legal troubles are far from over. The NBA Hall of Famer’s blood test results from his recent DUI arrest have yet to come back, leaving questions about whether alcohol played a role in Pierce's incident.

According to TMZ Sports, authorities are still waiting for the results of a blood sample taken from Pierce after his October 7 arrest in Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol said Pierce was found asleep behind the wheel of his Range Rover SUV while stopped on Highway 101. Officers reported observing signs of alcohol impairment, which led to his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A spokesperson for the CHP told reporters that a local crime lab is handling the analysis but did not provide a specific timeline for when results would be available. That means, for now, Pierce’s case remains open-ended.

Pierce’s Explanation and Ongoing Investigation

Pierce, 47, has publicly denied being intoxicated that night, saying exhaustion—not alcohol—was to blame. Two days after the arrest, he took to Threads to share his side of the story, writing that he had fallen asleep after being stuck in “stand still traffic for 45 minutes.”

“I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep,” Pierce said, insisting the entire situation was a misunderstanding. “I’m good y’all, thanks for the love.”

His post drew mixed reactions from fans, some sympathetic, others skeptical. Meanwhile, the CHP reiterated that despite Pierce’s comments, the investigation is still ongoing. Officers confirmed that “signs of alcohol impairment were evident” during their initial encounter, prompting the blood test to determine his exact blood alcohol content.

As of October 14, the results remain pending, and no formal charges beyond the initial suspicion of DUI have been filed. Until those lab findings are released, Pierce’s fate remains uncertain, with both fans and media closely watching for updates on what could become one of the most talked-about legal stories of the NBA offseason.