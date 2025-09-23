Swin Cash has spent her entire career breaking new ground, and her latest move keeps that streak alive, per TheAthletic. After six years shaping the New Orleans Pelicans front office, including a run as senior vice president of basketball operations, the Hall of Famer is now stepping into a high-profile broadcast role with Amazon Prime Video.

Starting this fall, Cash will join Prime’s NBA studio team as a front office insider during the league’s season, then pivot into a studio analyst role for WNBA coverage. Prime Video is expected to announce the hiring this week, marking one of the most eye-catching additions in the company’s flurry of new NBA hires.

The transition came shortly after Cash departed New Orleans in April, just three days after the franchise introduced new executive vice president Joe Dumars. Dumars replaced David Griffin, who had originally brought Cash aboard in 2019. Her exit drew attention across Pelicans circles, with WDSU contributor Shamit Dua breaking the news at the time.

From the hardwood to the studio

Cash’s résumé speaks for itself: three WNBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, two NCAA championships at UConn, and a Hall of Fame induction in 2022. Her decorated career, combined with her executive experience, makes her uniquely suited to provide viewers with an insider’s perspective on how basketball decisions actually get made.

“This role is still pretty new, and I’ve got a lot of respect for those who’ve paved the way, especially my girl, Amy Trask,” Cash said. “I want to give fans more than the box score. It’s about how teams think, why decisions get made, and what the process really looks like.”

Article Continues Below

Amazon clearly values that approach. The network has stocked its coverage with household names, including analysts Candace Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Dwyane Wade. With Taylor Rooks hosting and Cassidy Hubbarth leading sideline reporting, Prime Video is signaling it wants to blend star power with substance.

Cash also has her sights set on expanding the WNBA conversation. She praised the buzz around “Stud Budz,” a Twitch series featuring Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, and said she wants to help the league lean into storytelling.

“Fans don’t just fall in love with a player’s game, they fall in love with the person,” Cash said. “When you show the grind and humanity of these women, that’s how you grow the audience in a real way.”

For Swin Cash, this isn’t just another job, it’s another chance to elevate basketball culture. And given her track record, Prime Video just added one of the game’s most influential voices.