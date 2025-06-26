Derik Queen didn’t cry, mumble a curse word under his breath, or jump into the commissioner’s arms. Instead, the newly drafted NBA rookie did something unexpected. He opened his LinkedIn app. Moments after being selected No. 13 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and promptly traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, Queen updated his profile with a fresh title: Professional Basketball Player at New Orleans Pelicans, SI reports.

Pelicans rookie Derik Queen made sure to update his LinkedIn about his new job

“I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as a Professional Basketball Player at New Orleans Pelicans!” Queen posted. “Can't wait to touch down in New Orleans and meet the fans!”

The move instantly made him a legend on and off the court. While others were still processing their big night, Queen had already embraced his next chapter like a true pro. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward had just wrapped up a dominant season at Maryland where he averaged 16.5 points, 9 rebounds, and over 1 block per game. He racked up 15 double-doubles, landed on the First-Team All-Big Ten list, and earned Freshman of the Year honors. His footwork, post skill, and poise made him one of the most advanced big men in college basketball.

A Familiar Face Behind the Trade

Queen’s arrival in New Orleans may seem like a perfect fit, but it wasn’t entirely by accident. New Pelicans general manager Troy Weaver, a longtime talent evaluator with roots in Washington D.C., knew Queen well. Weaver’s son, Thomas, was a student-assistant at Maryland last season and often saw Queen’s work ethic up close.

Former Maryland assistant David Cox spoke about the connection on a podcast earlier this week. “My big brother Troy Weaver, formerly the GM in Detroit, came to practices and home games. He helped the Thunder build that young core and did the same in Detroit. He has a sharp eye for talent. So I’m leaning toward a Troy Weaver–Derik Queen connection,” Cox said.

Though many expected Queen to go higher in the draft, New Orleans waited patiently. Once he slipped out of the top 12, the franchise struck a deal with Atlanta and made their move. Now, Queen joins a squad with explosive talent in Zion Williamson and others, as the Pelicans begin rebuilding under new leadership.

If things don’t go as planned, Derik Queen has already shown he’s prepared for anything. That #OpenToWork badge may not be needed anytime soon, but rest assured, his resume is always ready.