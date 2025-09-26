Peyton Manning has skills on and off the field.

The retired Denver Broncos quarterback made a surprise appearance at a Jordan Davis concert at Red Rocks in Colorado. The two-time Super Bowl champion joined the stage with the country singer and did a rendition of “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker.

Peyton Manning Makes Surprise Appearance At Jordan Davis' Red Rocks Concert, Sings "Wagon Wheel"https://t.co/QOEvGRwQOIhttps://t.co/QOEvGRwQOI — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Manning's love for country music is strong. The five-time NFL MVP co-hosted the Country Music Awards alongside Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan last year. He also has been a part of Morgan Wallen and Parker McCollum’s concerts as well as taking an attempt at singing himself. He recorded his own rendition of “Whatever It Takes” with Kenny Chesney as well as trying to sing David Allan Coe’s “You Never Called Me By My Name.”

@much Peyton Manning singing “You Never Even Call Me By My Name” 🎤🎶 [IG/urfavdutchman] ♬ original sound – MuchMusic

It's safe to say that Manning has had more success on the football field with that one.

Peyton Manning gives advice to Colts quarterback Daniel Jones

Manning's former team, the Indiana Colts where he was the Qb for 14 seasons, gave some advice to the now-QB1 Daniel Jones who signed with the Colts in the offseason. The Colts are one of few teams that have 3-0 record as the NFL heads into the third week of the 2025-26 season. On Manningcast during Monday night’s game, Jones was a guest and Manning shared what advice he gave the young QB.

“I gave him some important stuff,” Manning said. “Play golf at Crooked Stick. Go eat dinner at St. Elmo’s Steakhouse. The equipment managers of the Colts are the best in the NFL. Frog and T and Smack. They know what a 12-yard comeback is. They’re gonna line up in the right spot for the quarterback drills.

“The equipment manager catches a lot of those passes from quarterbacks in drills. The equipment managers of the Colts, they know what a 16-yard break in is. So I told him he was in good hands with all those places and people.”

Manning won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2007 for Super Bowl 41 against the Chicago Bears. The Colts next game is on Sunday (Sept. 28) against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 pm ET.