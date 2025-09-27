Jake Knapp is grappling with the kind of pain no athlete ever prepares for. The PGA Tour golfer, who captured his first tour victory earlier this year, has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of his girlfriend, Makena White, per Complex.

Pro golfer Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White, has died at the age of 28. No details have been made public on the cause of her death. R.I.P Just a few days ago full of life, cherished by love. Life is now! Success can never be measured in money. #JesusLovesYou 💝🙏 Blessings! pic.twitter.com/f4KtVfzJyP — Sverige (@MadeleineD71600) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

White passed away earlier this week at just 28 years old. News of her sudden death surfaced when a close friend shared the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram. The post described how deeply she would be missed by her family, friends, and those closest to her.

Knapp, who had been in a relationship with White for two years, admitted that he is struggling to come to terms with her loss. “We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend,” Knapp told Page Six.

Remembering Makena White

Tributes to White reflect the bright energy she carried in her everyday life. Back in August, she posted a message celebrating her relationship with Knapp, writing about “first fairway hugs” and expressing gratitude for the life they were building together. She described him as someone who made it “so dang easy to be proud.”

Knapp shared his own words about who she was as a person. He described White as thoughtful, selfless, and full of joy, qualities that touched not only him but also family and friends. “Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,” he said, adding that her “fun, outgoing energy” would be deeply missed.

For now, Knapp has asked for privacy for White’s family as they navigate the difficult days ahead. The golfer’s voice carried the weight of someone trying to balance personal grief with the public spotlight, admitting that the loss has been almost impossible to process.

While his professional journey has taken him to golf’s highest stages, Jake Knapp’s latest challenge is not measured in birdies or trophies. It is measured in finding the strength to move forward without someone who, in his own words, made life unforgettable.