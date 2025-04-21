A day after his public Easter address, Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 88 years old, the Vatican announced.

Their announcement came at 9:45 am from Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church. Cardinal Farrell praised Pope Francis' dedication to his work in his announcement.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow[,] I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” the announcement began. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God,” it continued.

Previously, the Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in February 2025. He was fighting bronchitis for “several days” beforehand. Days later, his condition worsened, and he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

He eventually returned to the Vatican after 38 days in the hospital. His battle with the disease dates back decades. In the Vatican's announcement, they stated that he had surgery in Argentina to remove some of his lungs that were affected by “a severe respiratory infection.” He was in his “early 20s” at the time.

Throughout his elder years, he battled respiratory illnesses. The Vatican recalls how one canceled a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023.

On Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025) before he died,Pope Francis appeared at St. Peter's Square to offer a public blessing. He greeted the crowds riding the popemobile. Additionally, he had a private meeting with Vice President JD Vance. According to the Vatican (via ABC News), the meeting gave the two “an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings.”