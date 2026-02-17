Puka Nacua is sparking romance rumors with WWE's Charlotte Flair.

The Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver was seen alongside Flair during the Daytona 500, with several photos shared on her Instagram Story.

“Yoooo this was so fun!!” the WWE star captioned the photos of the two arm-in-arm and another of them showing off their big smiles.

TRENDING: #Rams star WR Puka Nacua spent the day yesterday with WWE star Charlotte Flair at the Daytona 500. Flair wrote on Instagram: “Yoooo this was fun!!” Fans have begun to speculate that they are DATING after this: Puka commented below multiple of her posts this week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BAFoILuf93 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 16, 2026

The photos of the two have caused conversations about the pair's age gap, given that Nacua is 24 and Flair is 39.

“Another young NFL player dating a 40+ year old female wrestler,” one fan wrote, seemingly referencing the dating rumors between Nikki Bella and Philadelphia Eagles' Cooper DeJean.

“Charlotte is older enough be his mother or auntie are you serious,” another fan asked.

One fan simply put, “Puka living his best life.”

As of now, this has been nothing but speculation by fans as they haven't spoken out about the dating rumors just yet.

This follows Nacua being seen out in West Hollywood with social media influencer Hannah Stocking. The NFL star and Stocking also have an age gap, given that she is 33.

He also shot his shot at Sydney Sweeney recently after she shared some characteristics she likes in men.

“Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man,” the Euphoria actress told Cosmopolitan.

Nacua responded to the post with two words: “Love skydiving,” he wrote in response.

Following his viral response, he shared that he was going on a date with Sweeney and that

“I'm gonna jump out of a plane, coach; I'm gonna full send them,” he said. “No fear. I have that statement on my football cleats, and I stand by it. So, it's time to really put it to the test.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Rams star WR Puka Nacua says he is extremely nervous and even lost weight over his upcoming date with Sydney Sweeney. Nacua stays winning on and off the field. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/8HfwUvC9FT pic.twitter.com/W4VFGlWMbM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2026

Sweeney has not spoken out about the alleged date and has been in a relationship with former music manager Scooter Braun for several months. Stocking nor Flair has responded to dating rumors but to say the least Nacua is having fun in the offseason.