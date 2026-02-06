Despite all of the rumors circulating about Puka Nacua having a date with Sydney Sweeney, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was seen out with a social media influencer, Hannah Stocking.

The New York Post shared pictures of Nacua and Stocking enjoying a night out in West Hollywood. Perhaps it was a friendly dinner, or maybe they are dating.

Either way, fans will want to keep an eye on the situation as it develops. Stocking is a social media influencer who gained fame on the platform Vine. Her YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers.

Puka Nacua recently talked about having a date with Sydney Sweeney

Recently, Nacua has been leaning into the rumors of him seeing Sweeney. It all began after Nacua responded to a social media post with Sweeney's quotes from an interview where she discussed what she looks for in a partner.

She said, “Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man.”

Nacua responded to the post with two words: “Love skydiving,” he wrote in response, going viral in the process. Of course, he was asked about this during Super Bowl week.

He claimed that he had a date set up with Sweeney, and they were going to go skydiving. Nacua was eager to live by the words on his cleats (“No fear”).

“I'm gonna jump out of a plane, coach; I'm gonna full send them,” said Nacaua. “No fear. I have that statement on my football cleats, and I stand by it. So, it's time to really put it to the test.”

Nacua was then asked if he was “nervous” for his date with Sweeney. He joked that he was, and that he's “lost a lot of weight this week.”