Cardi B had plenty to celebrate Sunday, and the Baltimore Ravens caught the full force of it. During the New England Patriots’ 28–24 win over Baltimore, the rapper delivered a blunt, three-word roast that quickly made the rounds online, all while standing next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Ashley Staples documented the moment on Instagram Stories, capturing Cardi talking trash to the camera as the clock wound down. Kraft stood nearby, smiling as the scene unfolded. In another clip, the two posed together, adding another chapter to what has become an unlikely but very public friendship.

Cardi did not hold back about Baltimore’s loss. She told Staples the Ravens were “going to Cancun,” a familiar sports jab suggesting an early vacation instead of a championship chase, per Complex. The comment landed instantly, especially given the timing and setting.

Cardi B telling the Baltimore Ravens to enjoy their trip to Cancun 😭 pic.twitter.com/2YuwGEzVnO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fashion flex and postgame vibes steal the show

Article Continues Below

The night did not stop at football. Staples also shared video of Stefon Diggs, Cardi’s boyfriend, dancing and singing along to UCB’s “Sexy Lady” at GAIA Supperclub after the game. Diggs appeared loose and celebratory following the Patriots’ win, which secured a playoff spot.

While many fans focused on the smack talk, fashion watchers locked in on Cardi’s look. Observers pointed out an extremely rare vintage Hermès Jean Paul Gaultier Birkin shoulder bag. According to comments, the green piece dates back to 2004, when Gaultier reworked the classic Hermès design into a one-of-a-kind creation, per SI. Reports pegged the price at around $125,000, flown in specifically for the night.

This was not Cardi’s first appearance alongside Kraft. She previously appeared in his luxury suite during a Patriots game against the Atlanta Falcons and later shared video celebrating Diggs’ touchdown the following week.

Off the field, Cardi recently welcomed a child with Diggs and addressed speculation about her son’s name during an Instagram Live session, clarifying that “Liem” belongs to Diggs’ clothing brand. For now, though, her three-word Ravens roast did more than enough talking.