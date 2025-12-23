Imagine this. You wake up before sunrise, rush to a college arena, and dig through inflatable pools of Skyline Chili with a shovel and metal detector. For Jake Chatzky, that counts as a normal workday. Chatzky, better known to listeners as “Jets Jake,” serves as the director of social media for New Heights, the podcast co-hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce.

The job places Chatzky in surreal situations that blur fandom and access, the NYTimes reports. Jason once handed him a Super Bowl ticket from the family allotment. Travis hugged Chatzky’s wife, Emily, after a Chiefs game and thanked her for sharing her husband. Moments like that still catch Chatzky off guard, even years into the role.

Before a Chiefs playoff game in January, Chatzky and supervising producer Brandon Borders walked into the Kelces’ suite and met Taylor Swift for the first time. Swift already knew their names. That detail alone captures how deeply the show’s orbit has expanded.

How a viral clip quietly changed everything

Chatzky played a small but meaningful role in how Swift and Travis Kelce first connected. In July 2023, he posted a clip in which Kelce joked about failing to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number after attending her Eras Tour show. The moment exploded online, racking up millions of views across platforms. Swift saw it. The rest followed naturally.

Thanks for the shoutout Travis, and you're welcome 😂 pic.twitter.com/8XeajVjwYh — Jake Chatzky (@jchat85) August 14, 2025

The pressure peaked when Swift appeared on New Heights. Chatzky paced his living room while the episode streamed live, stressing over posts, Wi-Fi, and timing. Emily filmed him waving her off mid-meltdown, a clip that later became his profile photo on X. The episode eventually soared past 24 million YouTube views.

Chatzky stayed in the room during the recording. At one point, Kelce looked off camera and thanked him for sharing that original clip. For a Jets fan who still jokes about having no business being in these spaces, the moment said everything. Sometimes, the smallest post carries the biggest ripple.