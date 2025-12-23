Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers moves fast on the court, but she slows everything down when the holidays arrive. With one WNBA season complete and another on the horizon, Bueckers shared how Christmas brings her back to what matters most, family, familiarity, and gratitude, per Sports Illustrated.

In a recent conversation with the New York Post, Bueckers described a low key holiday routine that centers on togetherness rather than spectacle. She looks forward to decorating the tree as a group, competing in board and card games, and winding down with seasonal movies. Among the favorites in her household sit Skyjo, Uno, Sorry!, and Yahtzee, a lineup that reflects her competitive edge even off the hardwood.

When it comes time to pick a movie, Bueckers keeps it classic. She pointed to Elf as her go to, a choice that matches her upbeat personality and love for shared laughs. For Bueckers, those simple traditions create balance in a life defined by packed schedules and constant movement.

Family roots still shape Bueckers’ journey

The meaning behind the holidays runs deeper for Bueckers because of moments that tested her resilience. During her college career, a torn ACL forced her into a long recovery, and her family showed up in a way she still remembers. One Christmas gift stood out, a foot massager from her dad that helped her manage pain and rehab during that difficult stretch.

She still uses the device today, a reminder of how support at the right time can echo years later. That connection to family also ties back to Minnesota, where her basketball journey began and where those relationships took root long before national attention followed her every move.

As Paige Bueckers prepares for her second season with the Dallas Wings, the holidays offer more than rest. They give her space to reflect on growth, perseverance, and the people who helped her reach this point, grounding her before the next chapter tips off.