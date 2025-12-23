For months now, David Beckham's iconic family has been facing tension and internal rifts. And recently, their family feud took a new turn when their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, made things public.

Brooklyn recently blocked his parents and siblings on Instagram. Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have stayed away from attending any of the Beckham family gatherings, including the 50th birthday of David Beckham and the upcoming Christmas get-together. While the family rifts date back to Brooklyn and Peltz's wedding, their recent drama has been reportedly traced back to a simple social media activity.

According to reports and sources from the US Sun this weekend, a “like” from Victoria Beckham on an Instagram post by her son, Brooklyn, triggered new problems. Victoria Beckham's interaction on his social media allegedly led to multiple of his followers to flood his account, asking him to reconcile with his family.

This prompted the 26-year-old to retaliate and block his mother and the rest of his family. Which was also addressed by his younger brother, Cruz Beckham, on Instagram a few days ago. US Sun's source claimed that his parents were “understandably heartbroken” by his actions.

More on the family rift between David Beckham and his son

Tensions within the family allegedly arose before Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding. While Peltz originally planned to wear a Victoria Beckham design, she ultimately wore Valentino on the day. Reports soon surfaced that Victoria Beckham wasn't happy with the development, leading to hurt feelings on both sides.

It is also believed that at the wedding ceremony, the singer gave a speech calling Victoria “the most beautiful woman in the room,” which reportedly left the newlyweds feeling sidelined on their own wedding day.

Earlier, rumors of David and Victoria unfollowing Brooklyn on social media emerged, but their youngest son, Cruz, cleared those speculations, as mentioned above.