Even while the WNBA CBA negotiations continue, don't expect star guard Sophie Cunningham to join OnlyFans, the paid subscription service.

During an interview with Caleb Pressley, her status as an unrestricted free agent was brought up. He said Cunningham surely had a “plan B,” referring to the startup basketball league Project B she joined.

“You have so many people who support you and come to your games,” Pressley said to Cunningham, “do you think you even need the leagues? Or could you just make money on only fans?”

Caleb Pressley really asked Sophie Cunningham if she would consider OnlyFans if the WNBA doesn't work out since she's a free agent

Of course, he was alluding to the paid subscription service. Cunningham answered gracefully, saying, “No, I do think you need the leagues, 'cause that's what gives you the platform to have all these fans.”

Pressley had a quick response, pointing out that “Only fans can be a platform in themselves.” She then had a solution: “Maybe Plan B should support that platform,” she quipped.

Does Sophie Cunningham have OnlyFans?

Judging by her remarks, it does not appear Cunningham is interested in joining OnlyFans. She wouldn't be the first WNBA player to join the platform, though. Former WNBA star Liz Cambage has an account.

Currently, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her WNBA career. She played the 2025 season with the Indiana Fever.

During her first season with the Fever, Cunningham had to step up in place of other injured stars like Caitlin Clark. This meant that she played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before suffering a season-ending injury in August.

Before her season with the Fever, Cunningham played six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri.

Now, she has a decision in front of her. She may end up returning to the Fever, but there's always a chance she gets a better offer elsewhere. Either way, don't expect her to join OnlyFans.