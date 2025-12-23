Jason Kelce reveals who would be mad if he’s shirtless at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Jason Kelce revealed if he would consider being shirtless at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding which is rumored to be next summer.

By 
Google News Preferred Source
Jason Kelce Taylor Swift Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce is known for making an entrance and might do it again during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Swift and Travis are rumored to be married next summer, and Jason can't promise that his shirt will stay on during the entire time.

“Listen, the first time I met Taylor was at a Buffalo Bills game. I jumped out of a suite. She invites us back to things now! We’ll see if the shirt stays on or off,” he told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Dec. 22.

While Swift's first introduction to Swift was out the ordinary, his wife, Kylie Kelce, who was also present at the game, was not too thrilled to have her husband shirtless. He shared that she would most likely also “be very upset about that” if he decides to be shirtless for the wedding.

He spoke about it with Travis last year on their podcast, New Heights.

“I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” he admitted in a 2024 episode of New Heights. “I gave Kylie a heads-up the moment we got into the suite. And she said, ‘Jason don't you dare.’ ”

He shared that she “already telling me to be on my best behavior cause we were meeting Taylor.” The retired Philadelphia Eagles star also reminded her that he also met Kylie in an unconventional way.

“Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm.”.

What we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

Swift and Travis have been dating for two years and the Kansas City Chiefs star proposed in June. The couple shared their news via social media which featured Travis' backyard that was filled with flowers.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Originally, it was reported that the wedding would be “intimate” shortly after the couple announced that they were tying the knot.

“It will be more casual than people think,” a source told Page Six back in August, adding that it would be “private.”

However, the couple has now changed their decision, and 300 guests are expected, described as a “star-studded” affair.

“Taylor Swift has decided against a small, private wedding and is instead planning a grand affair. The pop icon and the NFL star are reportedly aiming for an early to mid-2026 wedding, and Swift’s vision appears to include hundreds of star-studded guests on her list,” the report stated.

Travis responded to the engagement news first during an episode of New Heights episode at the time.

“Exciting, it’s been awesome,” the tight end shared. “It’s been so much fun hearing from everybody, seeing the internet go crazy.”

“I still get giddy, exciting times,” he continued. “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”
The couple is rumored to get married next summer on June 13 in Rhode Island.
