Randy Moss is stepping back into the NFL spotlight, but this time the Hall of Fame wide receiver is bringing with him a story of resilience, per Yahoo. Moss will return to ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown in Week 1 after taking last season off to battle Stage 2 bile duct cancer, a fight that tested his faith, his family, and his legendary toughness.

Overwhelmed but ready to fight

Speaking on Good Morning America, Moss admitted that the diagnosis caught him completely off guard. “I was overwhelmed,” he told Robin Roberts. “You live a certain way, you take care of your health, and then cancer just comes out of nowhere. It hit like a ton of bricks.”

Doctors informed Moss that surgery would be necessary, leading to a grueling six-hour operation that removed portions of several organs. That was only the beginning. He endured chemotherapy and radiation, leaning heavily on the foundation of faith, family, football, and as he put it, “fight.”

Moss credited his wife, Lydia, for being the anchor through his recovery. She recalled forcing herself into the room even when he resisted. “I was opening blinds, kicking down doors. If I had to just sit there in silence, I was going to sit there,” she said. Her persistence kept Moss connected, and eventually, he came to accept that he needed their presence as much as they needed his.

Sharing strength with Deion Sanders

Moss’ own struggle gave him perspective he later passed on to longtime friend Deion Sanders, who revealed earlier this summer that he had bladder cancer. Moss encouraged Sanders to embrace support from family during the ordeal. Sanders underwent surgery, removed his bladder, and declared himself cured in July. True to his word, he was back coaching Colorado in August when they opened the season against Georgia Tech.

For Moss, the return to television feels like more than a job. His appearance before Super Bowl LIX saw the entire Countdown crew in tears, grateful that their colleague and friend was back. He also stopped by College Gameday this past Monday, another reminder that his fight didn’t take away his presence, it only deepened it.

As Week 1 arrives, fans will see Randy Moss in his familiar chair, smiling, sharp, and stronger than ever. His story is no longer just about one of the greatest receivers the NFL has ever seen, but about survival, faith, and the fight that carries beyond the field.