Gradey Dick may be heating up on the court for the Toronto Raptors, but off it, he's making waves with Karla Lessing — a standout swimmer at the University of Kansas. The couple quietly dropped clues before seemingly confirming their relationship with a cozy photo on Lessing’s Instagram, per TheSpun. Her caption? “People and places I love.” Dick added a “beautiful girl❤️” in the comments, and just like that, the internet took notice.

Lessing, a senior at Kansas, has already built a name for herself — even if many are just now learning it. A freestyle and butterfly specialist, she comes from an elite athletic lineage. Her father, Simon Lessing, was a five-time professional triathlon world champion and represented Great Britain in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With that pedigree, it’s no surprise she started swimming by age five.

While she keeps collecting accolades in the pool, Lessing’s influence is spreading far beyond the lanes. Her Instagram has climbed past 17,000 followers, thanks in part to her blend of athletic posts, candid moments, and beachy snapshots like the one from Puerto Rico that had fans flooding the comments. Now, she'll likely have way more couple pics with Dick.

A power couple in the making

Gradey Dick hasn’t forgotten where he came from. After playing his freshman year at Kansas, the sharpshooter entered the 2023 NBA Draft and was selected 13th overall by Toronto. He’s become a reliable scorer in just his second season, averaging 14.4 points per game. His on-court confidence now mirrors his social presence — especially when it comes to Lessing.

Although the duo hasn’t shared many photos together, fans piecing together Instagram comments and likes see what’s unfolding. Lessing also made an appearance in Dick’s comment section recently, signaling that their connection is far more than casual.

As their public appearances grow and social media continues to buzz, Lessing could be on the verge of a major breakout herself. With a thriving swim career, growing digital influence, and now a link to one of the NBA’s rising stars, she might just become one of the most compelling new names in sports pop culture.