A judge has granted Leena Sayed, boxer Devin Haney's ex, request for a restraining order after she claimed

he pushed down to the ground her while pregnant.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, claimed that Sayed was abused by Haney multiple times over the past year and a half. The first time of the reported abuse was back in February 2024 — a year after Sayed and Haney began dating — she claims he “punched her in the stomach and then kicked her out of the house,” according to the outlet.

In December 2024, is when Sayed claims Haney “pushed me while I was nine months pregnant, causing me to fall on my tailbone because I would not give him my cell phone.”

“After I fell,” she continued, “he grabbed my phone and threw it on the floor and shattered it.”

After the alleged incident in December, court documents also claim that Haney threatened Sayed via text, suggesting that she would be “handled in the streets.”

“When I asked what he meant by that, he stated ‘U WILL SEE,'” she wrote.

After the two domestic violence acts and the alleged threats via text, Sayed says that she is “afraid for my life, health, and safety.”

What are the next steps for Leena Sayed and Devin Haney?

In the court documents, Sayed shares that she is concerned about Haney's behavior which is why she requested the restraining order.

“Devin has hurt me in the past by punching me, pushing me while pregnant, threatening me, and arguing with me in the presence of our daughter,” Sayed said. “I am concerned about his behavior and worried that he will act upon his threat to me stating ‘U will see.' For the foregoing reasons, I am requesting a DVRO protecting myself and my daughter, seeking sole legal and physical custody.”

In addition to the restraining order, Haney has no visitation with his daughter, Khrome, “until further order of the court.” Khrome was born on January 2, 2025. The former couple will have a hearing on July 22. Haney has not responded to Sayed's claims at the time of this writing.