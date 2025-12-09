Is Taylor Swift making another podcast appearance? Fans believe so.

Following the announcement of Swift's upcoming appearance on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Dec. 8, fans believe that she might be doing a press tour again for her documentary and docuseries. Both her documentary and docuseries are coming to Disney+ on Dec. 12. which are Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour The Final Show and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, fans think that since she has already made an appearance on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Kylie Kelce's might be up next.

“If she’s doing a press run for the doc, what if, just what if, she goes on ngl on thursday,” one fan wrote.

Another fan is very confident that the singer will make an appearance: “Kylie Kelce will HAVE Taylor Swift on her podcast, that’s an statement. I can feel it.”

Kylie has made it clear that she wants to not discuss her Swift and Travis' personal life on her podcast. The singer and Kansas City Chiefs star got engaged in August.

“Here’s where I think there’s a disconnect,” Kylie said at the time. “People do not realize that you at home, you have your family, and in your family, you might have a brother-in-law and they might be dating someone. You might have a soon-to-be sister-in-law. But you have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in, because it’s your relationship.”

Kylie continued, “I don’t need to come out here and make statements when I already talk to them. You see what I’m saying? … I don’t need you to take my comments and try and dissect it.”

While fans wait to see if Kylie makes an announcement — Not Gonna Lie shares guest announcements on Wednesday — you can catch Swift chatting with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Dec. 10.