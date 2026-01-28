Hall of Famer Reggie Miller did not hesitate when the topic turned to Derrick Rose and his Hall of Fame chances, per BasketNews. In Miller’s view, the debate should not feel complicated. Following the Chicago Bulls’ retirement of Rose’s No. 1 jersey, conversations around Springfield picked up quickly, and Miller placed himself firmly in Rose’s corner.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Miller framed his argument around Rose’s MVP resume and peak impact. He noted that Rose remains the youngest MVP in league history and stressed that voters have never excluded an MVP from the Hall. While Miller acknowledged Rose may not earn a first ballot nod, he made it clear that eventual enshrinement feels inevitable in his mind.

Miller also pointed to the stretch where Rose stood shoulder to shoulder with LeBron James at the top of the league. That comparison sparked the most discussion. Miller said Rose and James battled for supremacy during Rose’s prime, an assessment that reflects how dominant Rose looked at his peak, even if the window was shorter than the six to eight years Miller suggested.

“For a 6-8 year stretch, him and LeBron were battling for who was the best player in the game.” – Reggie Miller believes Derrick Rose will get into the Hall of Fame one day. @Nutrafol pic.twitter.com/1p0aZAbKPc — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 27, 2026

Reggie Miller’s Case for Derrick Rose’s Legacy

Rose’s résumé still carries weight. He captured the 2011 MVP award, earned three All Star selections, made an All NBA team, and won two FIBA gold medals. Injuries interrupted what once looked like a decade-long run among the NBA’s elite, but Miller argued that those setbacks should not erase how electric Rose was at his best.

Miller leaned into the eye test as much as the accolades. He described Rose as must-watch television, a player he would have gladly paid to see in person. Miller highlighted Rose’s quiet confidence and the way his presence lifted teammates, traits that helped define those Bulls teams.

One factual wrinkle remains. Rose and James did not sustain a long rivalry over many seasons. Their overlap at the top of the league lasted closer to two or three years. Even so, Miller’s broader point landed with clarity. At his peak, Rose changed games, drew crowds, and reshaped conversations around the league.