Former NBA player Eddy Curry is sounding the alarm on a new kind of full-court press that has nothing to do with basketball. During an appearance on the Out The Mud podcast, the ex-Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks center shared how social media scammers, posing as “Instagram girls,” are using advanced catfishing tactics to extort NBA players for money, per Complex.

Curry explained that these scams begin innocently enough, often with a direct message from an attractive woman. “They’ll stalk your account,” he said. “They got websites that’ll show you everything that you like. They can see the type of girl you like, and they’ll create a profile based off of that.” Once players engage, the trap tightens. “They like, ‘Hey, FaceTime me.’ Then you FaceTime them, they screenshot you. They’ll take their picture off and put some child up there… then they hit you like, ‘If you don’t want this to come out, you got to pay me.’ And you got to pay them, bro.”

The AI Factor

Curry noted that modern technology has made these scams even harder to detect. “With AI, bro, this st look too real,” he said. “You can’t have that st on you, bro. And that st happening all the time.” He described a recent training session for NBA rookies, where players were challenged to identify fake Instagram accounts created to mimic real users. “Every one of these accounts really got money from a player, bro,” Curry revealed. “Every one of them was fake. Every one of them really extorted somebody. That social media st, bro, that s**t scary, dog.”

His message goes beyond simple internet safety. It’s a cautionary tale about the intersection of fame, money, and technology, where the line between real and fake becomes dangerously blurred. Curry knows this generation of athletes lives online more than any before them, and that visibility makes them easy targets.

Article Continues Below

A Modern-Day Trap

For young players entering the league, Curry’s words strike at a deeper issue: the digital world doesn’t just amplify fame, it multiplies risk. Many athletes are barely out of high school when they gain instant wealth and global attention. Scammers know this, tailoring manipulative schemes to exploit ego and isolation.

Curry, who entered the NBA straight out of high school in 2001, understands the mental and emotional traps that come with sudden success. His warning urges players to think twice before clicking, calling, or trusting a stranger’s attention online.

In a culture where a single screenshot can ruin reputations, cost endorsements, or derail careers, Eddy Curry’s advice carries weight. “Don’t take the bait,” he said. What looks like harmless flirtation can turn into blackmail in seconds. The game might be played online now, but the stakes remain real.