Former New England Patriots stars are giving their thoughts on their former coach's recent drama.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman previously played for Bill Belichick, and now the former athletes are sharing their opinions via their podcast Dudes on Dudes about the CBS interview drama he's involved in.

“People are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on,” Edelman argued about Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson's involvement in Tony Dokoupil’s interview on CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend.

Edelman continued, “Because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview, just like any PR person would jump in when there’s an unnecessary question that probably [they] didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting.”

The interview went viral due to Hudson's interjection when Dokoupil asked about how she and Belichick met.

“When you look at this situation and you say, ‘This is his girlfriend jumping in,’ I think that’s unfair,” he added, saying that she should be looked at as a ‘representative' of Belichick instead of her role in their romantic partnership in this case. “I think she’s working with coach Belichick in the professional world.”

Gronk agreed with his former teammate and then proceded to Gronk-fashion to crack a joke about the former college cheerleader.

“No one’s really putting this together,” Gronk said as he showed a photo of NBA legend Michael Jordon who is an alum of the University of North Carolina where Belichick now coaches. “When your name is Jordon and you’re on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels campus, you’re God.”

Bill Belichick Responds To CBS Interview Drama

Belichick broke his silence on the issue through an email via UNC.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football. Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick began the statement, sent via email from his employer, the University of North Carolina.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

Belichick reiterated that he and Hudson met in 2021 on a flight which is what the couple had been saying was their orgin story since their romance went public in 2024.

“She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track,” he said Wednesday. “Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

Belichick called out CBS in the final few sentences of his response arguing that it did not tell the full story on what happened behind the scenes of the interview.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” he concluded.”Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true.”

Hudson has not issued a statement but she reposted several user's posts on X signaling how she felt about the situation.

CBS fired back at Belichick's allegations writing, ““When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement posted on X. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”