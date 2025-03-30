The bible that Robert Kardashian gifted O.J. Simpson has officially been sold.

The sale of the bible follows the $15,000 proposal Kim Kardashian offered the estate of Simpson as the bible features an inscription from her late father. According to the listing on the Goldin Auctions' website, the bible sold for $65,800 — or $80,276 with its buyer's premium on Saturday, March 29.

The identity of the bidder is not known by Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of Simpson's estate according to TMZ.

The bible was signed by Robert on June 18, 1994. Robert was Simpson's defense attorney and the day he signed the bible was the day after Simpson was arrested and charged with murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Simpson was acquitted on all counts but he was later found guilty in a civil trial in 1997 ordering him to pay $33.5 million in damages to Nicole and Goldman's families.

The inscription on the bible reads: “This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you.”

Why Might Have Kim Kardashian Wanted Robert Kardashian's Bible?

It's not a surprise that Kim would want to hold onto this piece of her father who died in 2003 from esophageal cancer since she is now following in his footsteps to become a lawyer. She has spoken about how difficult her journey has been but is honored to be following his guidance.

“There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must've been going through some of the same things that I have gone through,” she said at the time. “So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.”

Kim took the baby bar in 2021.

Two weeks prior to the sale of the bible, LaVergne explained to PEOPLE why they had to turn down Kim's offer.

“The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money — why would I spend $15,000 in attorney's fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000?” LaVergne told the publication.

“That's a zero-sum game. That's a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would've been in court getting this approved outside of the auction,” he added. “Kim can bid on it online. She may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand, so who knows.”

According to TMZ, so far, the auction has had an estimation of $300K in sales. A signed framed photo of O.J. and former President Bill Clinton which went for over $18K. Additionally, a replica of O.J.'s 1968 Heisman Trophy was sold for $42,700. There are still other items such as clothing, sports equipment. and accolades that are being sold by the estate.

Simpson died last year of prostate cancer and LaVergne told TMZ that the estate wants to sell the late athlete's items so that they can pay back creditors.